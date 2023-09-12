Delhi Contractor Stages Firing Incident To Trap Moneylenders In False Case

One of the accused is yet to be arrested in the case, police officials added. (Representational)

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a firing incident outside a contractor's house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area which later turned out to staged, police said.

The entire plan was hatched by the contractor Zarif Ansari with the help of his brother and friend. Zarif was in huge debt and planned to falsely frame his moneylenders in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anas, 23, the shooter, Aamir Ansari, 42, Zarif's brother, and Aakil alias Shahid Ansari, 38, Zarif's friend, the DCP said.

Zarif is yet to be arrested in the case, he added.

The firing incident took place on August 26 at New Mustafabad. Police reached the spot and found one empty cartridge, the DCP said.

Zarif's son Haroon Ansari complained to the police that he heard the sound of a gunshot from inside his house around 11:30 pm, he added.

Haroon told the police that the same afternoon, he had an argument with four persons over repaying the loan amount his father had borrowed from them. He suspected that the group was involved in the incident, the officer said.

However, on checking the CCTV footage of the vicinity, it was found that hours before the incident, Haroon's uncle Aamir was seen accompanying the shooter near the house, the police sad.

When the police tracked down Aamir on September 8, he revealed that his brother Zarif running neck deep in debt, they added.

Aamir told the police that his brother Zarif had borrowed crores of rupees as loan from local moneylenders who were pressurising him for repayments. Finding no solutions to repay his debt, Zarif, along with Aamir and his friend Aakil, planned to get hired shooters to fire at his house and name the moneylenders in the FIR, Tirkey said.

On the instance of Aamir, shooter Anas and Aakil were arrested. One pistol used in the crime with one live cartridge was recovered from Anas, the DCP said.

The scooter used by the shooters during the crime is registered in the name of Aamir and has also been recovered. Further efforts are on to trace and arrest Zarif and other accused persons, the police added.

