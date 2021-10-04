Women's Panel Seeks Action Report From Delhi Police On Body Found In Park

The body was found inside a park on Sunday morning, said the police. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) today sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police, a day after the body of a woman with injury marks was recovered from a park in northeast Delhi.

The body was found inside the park opposite Nandnagri bus depot on Sunday morning, the police said.

"It has been alleged in media reports that the girl may have been murdered after being sexually assaulted," the Delhi Commission For Women said in its notice to police official Harsh Vihar. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR and post-mortem report of the victim.

"The Commission wishes to ascertain the cause of death of the woman and whether she has been raped before her murder," read the notice.

"The Commission has also asked the police about the steps taken by them to identify the deceased and whether they have been able to identify her," the notice continued.

Terming the case as "extremely serious", the panel has sought a detailed action taken report from Delhi Police.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. Safety of women in the capital is a matter of grave concern. We are issuing notice to Delhi Police and seeking urgent report in the matter. Police must take urgent action and the accused must be arrested immediately. The crimes and their brutality are increasing every day."

The victim, a resident of Seemapuri, was a drug addict and, according to an initial enquiry, moved among persons with criminal backgrounds as well as people involved in drug peddling, the police had earlier said.

Apparent strangulation marks were found on her neck along with those made by cuts on hands during physical examination.

Primary medical examination has not confirmed any sexual assault, a senior police officer had said.

All CCTV cameras installed in and around the park are being scanned to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events.

