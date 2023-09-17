Delhi Civic Body Removes Dump Yard, Builds Library At Same Site

Civic authorities in Delhi have built an air-conditioned library equipped with WiFi internet connection on a site that earlier served as a municipal dumping yard, officials said on Sunday.

The 'dhalo' (dumping yard) was located in ward number 41 in Kirari.

The AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed the 'dhalo' and built a library in that place, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

36 people can be accommodated in this library which has air-conditioning and WiFi internet connection facilities, the mayor's office said in a statement, adding there is a plan to build a multi-storey structure there.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, after inaugurating the facility, Shelly Oberoi said the civic body under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was committed to making Delhi garbage-free.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)