Car Runs Over Labourers On Roadside In Delhi's Narela, 6 Injured: Police

Six labourers were injured after getting hit by a speeding car, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in north Delhi's Narela area and the injured were identified as Narender (43), Sharad (40), Sanjay (35), Sunil (30), Nand Lal (32) and Sukhdin (21).

By the time police reached the area, all the injured persons had been shifted to MV Hospital and a Baleno car was found at the spot, they said, adding its driver had fled, leaving his phone behind.

According to preliminary inquiry, the car coming from Narela, was going towards Bawana.

It apparently lost balance and ran over labourers sitting at the roadside, a senior police officer said.

Medico-legal cases of the victims were collected and a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, the officer said.

The owner of the car was identified as Amit, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, police said, adding the vehicle was being driven by one Dharmender.

Efforts were on to arrest him and further detail in the case is awaited, they said.

