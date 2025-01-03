Police Likely To Question Delhi Cafe Owner's Family, In-Laws

The Delhi Police is likely to question the family members and the in-laws of Puneet Khurana, a cafe owner who hanged himself in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, sources said on Friday.

A team will visit Khurana's home, and also meet his friends and in-laws to ascertain the facts of the case.

Police sources earlier said Khurana had recorded a 54-minute video in his mobile phone before hanging himself.

An about 2.5-minute clip from the video is being shared on social media in which Khurana can be heard saying that he was depressed and also listing the reasons for his depression.

A source said on Friday that several videos "went viral on social media".

"We are checking all the facts. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The teams will question his wife, in-laws and friends," the source added.

Khurana hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday. His family members have alleged that he was being harassed by his wife and in-laws, the police have said.

