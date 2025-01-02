"Extremely Tortured By Wife, In-Laws": Delhi Cafe Owner's Video Note Before Suicide

In a video recorded before his death, 40-year-old Delhi-based cafe owner Puneet Khurana alleged that mental torture and unreasonable demands from his wife Manika Pahwa and in-laws drove him to suicide. The incident occurred in the Model Town area of the national capital, with Mr Khurana leaving behind a series of video statements outlining his ordeal.

Mr Khurana described how ongoing divorce proceedings, initiated through mutual consent, had devolved into a bitter dispute with his wife and in-laws. Mr Khurana claimed that financially burdensome demands were imposed upon him, including an additional payment of Rs 10 lakh, which he could not afford.

"I am about to commit suicide because I am extremely tortured by my in-laws and my wife. We have already filed for mutual divorce on certain terms and conditions. Obviously, when it comes to mutual divorce we have signed some conditions in court. We have to fulfil those conditions within the period of 180 days. But my in-laws and my wife are pressurising me with a new set of conditions which are beyond my scope," Mr Khurana said in the video. "They are asking for another Rs 10 lakh which I don't have the capacity to pay. I cannot ask my parents as they already have paid enough."

The Allegations

Mr Khurana's family has accused Manika Pahwa, along with her sister and parents, of consistent harassment. According to his sister, the abuse was not limited to financial pressures but extended to emotional manipulation. She claimed that ms Pahwa had hacked into Mr Khurana's social media accounts and harassed him through multiple channels.

"She, her sister, and her parents mentally tortured and harassed him. There is a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet has mentioned details of harassment he faced. The woman had even hacked Puneet's social media account," the sister said.

Mr Khurana's mother alleged that her son suffered in silence and avoided sharing his troubles to protect his family from further distress. "She (Ms Pahwa) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him," his mother said.

Sequence Of Events

On December 30, Mr Khurana allegedly had a heated conversation with Ms Pahwa. The call, which was recorded and is now with the police, revealed bitter exchanges over property and their co-owned bakery business, "For God's Cake."

In the 15-minute call, Ms Pahwa is heard using derogatory language and accusing Puneet of ruining her life. "Beggar, tell me what have you asked for. I do not want to see your face. If you come in front of me, I will slap you. If the divorce is going on, will you remove me from the business? Then you will say, 'if you threaten me, I will commit suicide'," she said.

Mr Khurana responded, "All of this doesn't matter anymore. Just tell me what you want."

On December 31, at approximately 4:20 pm, the Delhi Police received information about the incident. Mr Khurana was found unresponsive on his bed with a mark around his neck. The police later confirmed that he died by hanging. A mobile phone containing Mr Khurana's video statement and the call recordings was seized as evidence.

History Of Marital Discord

Mr Khurana and Ms Pahwa married in 2016 and initially operated the popular Woodbox Cafe together. However, within two years, their relationship soured, leading to mutual divorce proceedings. Despite court-mandated conditions for their separation, Ms Khurana's family alleges that Ms Pahwa repeatedly threatened to escalate the conflict, including filing false cases against them if her demands were not met.

Days before the suicide, Ms Pahwa shared a cryptic social media post claiming she had endured "toxicity and narcissistic abuse" but was now free. Referring to her alleged abusers as "insecure cowards".

However, Mr Khurana's family contends that allegations of abuse were a deliberate ploy to divert attention from her own actions. They allege that her public statements were timed to deflect scrutiny and preemptively frame her as a victim. Mr Khurana's family claims that Ms Pahwa made five demands to settle their divorce, including Rs 70,000 per month as lawyer's fee.

The Probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Bhisham Singh confirmed that an inquiry is underway, with statements being recorded from both families.

"The father of Puneet Khurana, said that his son was going through marital discord and alleged that his daughter-in-law harassed him, which led to his suicide," Bhisham Singh said.

"We have seized the man's mobile phone, and the family's claims are being verified. An inquiry is underway with both families participating in the investigation. Manika's family has made counter-allegations, and a divorce case is also ongoing," he added.

Police have retrieved call recordings, CCTV footage, and Mr Khurana's mobile phone for forensic analysis. The ongoing investigation will also explore the financial transactions and property disputes central to the case.

Mr Khurana's suicide is not an isolated incident. Just last month, a Bengaluru tech executive named Atul Subhash died by suicide, leaving behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment. He alleged a campaign of legal and emotional abuse, concluding that his death was the only way to protect his elderly parents from further exploitation.

Mr Subhash's wife and her family were subsequently arrested.