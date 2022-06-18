Delhi Bypolls: Congress Candidate Files Complaint Against AAP Nominee

The Congress candidate claimed that voters are supported her in large numbers. (Representational)

The Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi, Prem Lata, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against AAP nominee Durgesh Pathak for "using money power" during campaigning.

Ms Lata alleged that Mr Pathak and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are resorting to "lies, using money power and misusing the official machinery" to "influence" and "mislead" the voters.

"The AAP candidate has been openly violating the Model Code of Conduct as Kejriwal has put the official machinery for his campaigning. Money is being squandered like water, though people are thirsting for drinking water in Rajinder Nagar," she alleged.

However, the Congress candidate also claimed that the voters are coming out in large numbers in support of her party.

Lata has been carrying out a door-to-door campaign. She interacted with people in C Block of Naraina village and held a corner meeting at the Swadeshi Lal Chowk on Saturday.

"The voters are fed up with the negligence shown by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for years. I have complained to the EC about the AAP's unfair tactics to influence the voters with various inducements," she said.

The Congress candidate flagged water shortage, garbage, damaged roads and water-logging as some of the concerns of the voters of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, and said she would focus on these issues if given a chance.

Voting for the bypoll will be held on June 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.

