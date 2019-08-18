Delhi: Blue And Aqua Line Metro Stations Get Connected By Walkway

The walkway will facilitate those traveling to Greater Noida from various parts of Delhi.

In a major ease for commuters, a 300-metres walkway connecting the interchange metro stations of Blue and Aqua lines was inaugurated on Sunday, officials said.

The walkway, constructed between the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line and the Sector 52 station on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, was inaugurated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra.

"The walkway built by Noida Metro Rail Corporation will facilitate those traveling to Greater Noida from various parts of Delhi," the DMRC tweeted.

The facility was long awaited by commuters travelling between the two cities by transitioning through the two corridors.

Mr Mishra tweeted about the facility being dedicated to the people on Sunday.

"I had announced that we will develop an all-weather pedestrian pathway & deploy e-rickshaws between the two stations which will offer free of cost rides. I feel immensely proud that the 300 mtr long walkway announced 4 months back has been dedicated to the citizens today," he tweeted.

The NMRC has also provided free solar powered e-rickshaw services in this stretch to facilitate connectivity between the two metro rail networks, the DMRC said.

