Delhi Auto Driver Stabbed Allegedly By Passenger, Dies

An auto rickshaw driver was stabbed in Delhi's Connaught Place.

An auto rickshaw driver died after he was stabbed allegedly by a passenger in the heart of Delhi late last night.

The murder took place in Connaught Place.

Passers-by alerted the police after noticing the auto driver bleeding. He told them that he was stabbed by a passenger.

Police took him to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died.

The man who called up the police said he saw the auto rickshaw driver running towards him. "He was bleeding. He was not able to speak. We got scared and asked him what happened. He fell on the ground. He said a passenger stabbed him but he didn't who the person was," said Ratan Singh Chauhan, a resident of Gujarat was visiting Delhi.

