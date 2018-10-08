Delhi Auto Driver Stabbed Allegedly By Passenger, Dies

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 08, 2018 08:12 IST
An auto rickshaw driver was stabbed in Delhi's Connaught Place.

New Delhi: 

An auto rickshaw driver died after he was stabbed allegedly by a passenger in the heart of Delhi late last night.

The murder took place in Connaught Place.

Passers-by alerted the police after noticing the auto driver bleeding. He told them that he was stabbed by a passenger.

Police took him to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. 

The man who called up the police said he saw the auto rickshaw driver running towards him. "He was bleeding. He was not able to speak. We got scared and asked him what happened. He fell on the ground. He said a passenger stabbed him but he didn't who the person was," said Ratan Singh Chauhan, a resident of Gujarat was visiting Delhi. 

(With inputs from ANI)

