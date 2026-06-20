'Forgive Me': Delhi Teen's Video On Facebook Before Deadly Fall From Building

A 19-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a residential building in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, shortly after posting a brief, regret-filled video message on social media platform Facebook.

In the video, Anurag apologised to people he believed he had hurt and asked for forgiveness.

He was rushed to hospital after the fall but was declared dead, with police now probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident took place at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar Phase II. According to police, information was received at Ashok Vihar police station around 4:45 pm on Friday that a young man had fallen from a height.

A police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Given the seriousness of the case, a crime team was also called to examine the scene in detail and collect evidence.

Anurag was immediately taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A resident of Lala Bagh in Azadpur, Anurag's father, Raja Ram, is employed with the Delhi Home Guard.

The body has been preserved at the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for post-mortem and further legal formalities.

Facebook Video

During the investigation, police found that shortly before the incident, Anurag had uploaded a video on his Facebook account.

In the video, he said, "This is my first video and also my last. To all the people I have hurt, and to those who feel their lives are not going well because of me, please forgive me. I had a lot to say to many people, but that would not have changed anything."

Police have taken digital evidence into custody and are examining it as part of the probe.

Investigation Underway

Initial investigation suggests that the case may be a suicide. However, police said all angles are being examined, including the possibility of any conspiracy or other reasons.

Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), related to inquest in unnatural deaths, have been initiated.

Police said the exact circumstances leading to the fall are yet to be ascertained, and the cause of death will become clearer after the post-mortem report and further investigation.