Delhi Factory Had No Fire Clearance, Safety Equipment: Fire Official

At least 30 fire trucks were sent to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue ops.

The building, which got engulfed in a massive fire this morning, had no fire clearance from the Delhi Fire Service and no fire safety equipment was installed in the premises, a fire official said.

"The building did not have fire clearance from the Delhi Fire Service and no fire safety equipment were found installed in the premises," Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service confirmed.

The Delhi Police has said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where the fire killed 43 people, is currently on the run and an FIR has been registered against him.

"Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, is currently on the run," Monika Bhardwaj, senior police officer, said.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police official MS Randhawa said.

Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire on Sunday morning of which 43 have been declared dead. While 34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital and nine in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire trucks were sent to the spot. The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been evacuated from the site.