Delhi Airport Gets Country's Tallest Air Traffic Control Tower

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower for Delhi international airport on Monday.

"At the end of the day, it is the discipline, training and expertise of the person behind the machine who will ensure that when the number of planes in the sky increases... it is the organisational teamwork, individual discipline and training that will keep our skies safe. I am glad that we are making this quantum leap in terms of technology and aviation security today," he said.

The new tower has additional 21 Controller Positions at level 26 and 12, and Ground Controller Positions at level 25.

The total cost of setting up the tower and its facilities was over Rs 350 crore, Airports Authority of India Chairman Anuj Agrawal said.

"ATC automated systems installed in technical blocks will have additional ATC controller positions, and this will return in the reduction in the number of flights handled by a single controller enhancing their efficiency and the overall security," he said.

The new tower is capable of handling more than 1,200 flights per day, and it has a peak hour handling capacity of 75 flights, he added.

The AAI said in a statement, "These positions enable the new ATC Tower to be future ready for the big expansion planned at the Delhi airport, which includes a fourth runway and many new parking stands/taxiways, which will enable additional capacity and slots for the airline industry."

