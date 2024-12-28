Delhi Pollution Curbs Eased To GRAP 2: What's Allowed, What's Not

As Delhi gets respite from toxic air with improved air quality due to continuous rains, Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday lifted stringent pollution curbs under stage 3 of GRAP in the national capital and surrounding areas with immediate effect. However, pollution restrictions under stage 2 of GRAP are in place in the national capital region.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 324 at 7 pm on Friday.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, said curbs prescribed under stage 1 and 2 will remain in force in the region.

So, what does it mean?

Under stage 2 of GRAP, measures such as mechanised sweeping of roads, use of anti-smog guns, and sprinkling water daily will be taken to tackle dust with focused attention on identified air pollution hotspots.

Power suppliers need to ensure uninterrupted supply so that the use of diesel generator sets can be minimised.

Alerts will be issued through newspapers, television, and radio to advise people about air pollution levels.

Further, to ensure that the air quality index in Delhi NCR doesn't slip into 'very poor' or 'severe' category again, people are advised to use public transport and ditch personal vehicles whenever possible.

People are also requested to take a less congested route to their destination even if it is slightly longer along with regularly replacing air filters in their automobiles at recommended intervals.

What's not allowed

Ban on the use of coal and firewood will still be in place in Delhi NCR, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels.

Use of diesel generators sets will also not be allowed except for emergency and essential services under GRAP 2.

All construction and demolition sites and industrial units which have specific closure orders against them are also not allowed to resume operations.