Delhi Air Quality Improves Marginally, A Day After Light Rain

Air quality across Delhi remains in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a day after rain in the national capital and surrounding areas washed away the toxic haze, bringing some relief to residents and improving air quality marginally.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) today in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, and ITO was recorded at 282, 220, 236, and 263, respectively.

Delhi was gasping for air after a week of suffocating pollution, with levels of harmful particles up to 100 times the World Health Organization's safe limit. The city was the world's most polluted last Thursday.

To reduce pollution in Delhi and ensure adherence to anti-pollution measures, the Delhi Police inspected trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Friday night, as part of the GRAP 4 regulations.

Delhi's air pollution control plan (GRAP Stage IV) only allows CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states to enter the city, except for essential services.

The weather department forecasts partly cloudy skies with mist or shallow fog in the mornings on Sunday and Monday, followed by mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An IMD official said following the passage of the western disturbance, wind speeds are expected to increase from the current 5-6 kmph to around 15 kmph on November 11. This anticipated increase in wind speed could help disperse pollutants and improve air quality ahead of Diwali. The weather department has predicted "mainly clear skies with shallow fog" for today.

Delhi-NCR's air quality plummeted over the past week due to falling temperatures, stagnant winds that stifled pollution dispersion, and a surge in post-harvest paddy stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi's air quality is one of the worst among capital cities globally, with a University of Chicago report finding that air pollution reduces life expectancy by almost 12 years.