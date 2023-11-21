Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi.

The National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).

AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Notably, with an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

