5-Year-Old Raped, Murdered; Women's Commission Seeks Autopsy Report

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made.

Delhi | | Updated: January 29, 2019 05:20 IST
The body of the 5-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a gunny bag (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Delhi police asking for the post-mortem report of the 5-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in North Delhi, by February 1.

Calling it a "very serious matter", the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made.  

The body of the 5-year-old girl, who has been missing since Saturday evening, was found stuffed inside a gunny bag in Samaypur Badli area on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly raped before being killed.

