16-Year-Old In Delhi Stabs Father For Thrashing Mother, Siblings

According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was allegedly drunk and was thrashing his wife and children when his son picked up a knife and stabbed him twice in the chest.

Delhi | | Updated: November 14, 2018 00:04 IST
The accused boy is a school dropout while his father works as a labourer in Mundka.

New Delhi: 

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father twice to stop him from beating his mother and siblings in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Tuesday.

The neighbours alerted the police about the incident, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital where his condition was last said to be stable, police said.

The accused boy is a school dropout while his father works as a labourer in Mundka. The boy's mother works in a shoe factory.

