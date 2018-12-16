Decomposed Body Of Afghan National Found In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary and the Afghan embassy has been informed. (Represenative)

A decomposed body of an Afghan national was found at his rented flat in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Sultani Naseer, they said.

On December 13, a man informed the Lajpat Nagar police station that his tenant died at his house, the police said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the man's body on a sofa, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of police (southeast), said.

The police suspect that the victim died around five to six days ago, he said.

No physical injuries were found on the body. The house also seemed in normal condition, he added.

The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary and the Afghan embassy has been informed about the matter, the police added.