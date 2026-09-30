DDA Map Goes Live: Check If Your Delhi Property Is Residential Or Commercial

Delhi residents can now check the designated land use of their area or property online, down to the plot level, through a new GIS-based interactive map launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Citizens will no longer need to visit civic or local body offices or depend on third parties for basic land-use information, according to the DDA.

The digital Land Use Plan is part of the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047).

The initiative was rolled out on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the stated aim of making planning services more citizen-centric.

The interactive map is available on the official DDA website under the "Master Plan for Delhi-2047" section.

Users can search for a specific area, location or property, zoom in and directly view its designated land-use category.

The platform allows users to zoom progressively down to individual plot level, offering more location-specific information than conventional fixed-scale 2D maps.

The Land Use Plan shows nine major land-use categories: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Recreation, Transport, Utility, Government, Public and Semi-Public Facilities, and Agriculture & Water Body.

Each land-use category has been given a distinct colour code, allowing users to identify the designated use of an area or property at a glance.

The GIS platform carries multiple thematic planning layers on a single map.

These include Land Pooling Areas and Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Zones.

Other layers include Dwarka Sub-City, Rohini Project Layout, PM-UDAY Colonies and DDA Parks, among others.

The MPD-2047 layer shows proposed land use across different parts of Delhi.

Separate Land Pooling and TOD layers allow users to identify areas covered or proposed to be covered under these planning frameworks.

The platform also provides measurement tools, allowing users to calculate distances and dimensions directly on the map.

Users can, for instance, measure the width or length of a road or plot.

The digital map also has drawing and sketching tools, allowing users to mark areas on the platform for their own reference or preliminary analysis.

DDA says the GIS-based Land Use Plan can be continuously updated as fresh data becomes available, unlike static conventional maps.

The system is intended to keep planning and land-use information current as Delhi's spatial characteristics change.

Besides residents, the platform is expected to be useful for urban planners, architects and other professionals, government agencies, developers and other stakeholders.

DDA says the map can assist with preliminary planning, infrastructure and development-related assessments.

The authority says easier public access to land-use information will improve transparency in Delhi's planning system.

DDA also expects the initiative to reduce physical visits to government offices for routine land-use queries.

The platform is being positioned as a measure that could improve Ease of Doing Business by making planning information easier to obtain.

The GIS framework can potentially be used to integrate spatial data from multiple sectors and government agencies on one platform.

DDA says the approach is aligned with national initiatives such as AMRUT- Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Such integration is expected to improve coordination, standardisation and interoperability of spatial datasets across agencies.

DDA says this could lead to more efficient infrastructure and urban planning in Delhi.

The broader objective, as per the officials, is to move towards a technology-enabled, transparent and citizen-centric urban planning system.