MP Danish Ali Objects To Delhi Mosque Removal In Letter To Conservation Panel

Danish Ali said the proposed removal could raise questions for targeting a specific religious structure.

Lok Sabha MP from Amroha Danish Ali has raised objections on the proposed removal of the Sunehri Bagh Masjid in the national capital, saying the mosque has historical and archaeological importance.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had sought public opinion on the mosque's proposed removal. In a notice issued on Sunday, NDMC invited citizens' objections and suggestions on the matter by January 1. The mosque, which stands on a roundabout in central Delhi, has been proposed to be removed on grounds of traffic snarls in the area.

In a letter to the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), Mr Ali said that such a “drastic step is unwarranted”, given the “historical and archaeological importance” of the mosque.

Mr Ali said the proposed removal could raise questions about the fairness of targeting a specific religious structure and undermine public confidence.

"The proposed removal raises concerns about the fairness of the process, especially considering the contribution of the Muslim community to nation-building and the ethos of India," Mr Ali said in his letter.

The Delhi Waqf Board had previously approached the Delhi High Court expressing concerns about the potential demolition of the mosque during a joint survey, Mr Ali said.

The court proceedings related to the Delhi Waqf Board were closed on December 18, with "the Additional Solicitor General stating that the apprehension for demolition had no basis", the MP said.

"The issuance of the notice right after the High Court closed for vacation raises doubts about the fairness of the process," he added.

The Sunehri Bagh Masjid is among 123 properties in Delhi claimed by the waqf board that are part of a pending Delhi High Court case, according to the MP.

He stressed that assurances were given in court that no proposals for steps beyond the inspection of such properties were given.

Mr Ali also said that the HCC, established for the conservation and protection of heritage sites, should not be involved in facilitating their removal. "The proposed removal of the Sunehri Bagh Masjid goes against the very purpose of the committee," he said.

The Amroha MP also questioned the necessity of removing the mosque saying there were no significant traffic congestion issues around the Sunehri Masjid roundabout.

Mr Ali requested the HCC to reconsider its notice and refrain from granting approval for the removal of the Sunehri Bagh Masjid.

"In today's technologically advanced era, alternative methods for traffic management that do not involve the removal of a historical and religious structure can and should be explored by the Delhi Traffic Police," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)