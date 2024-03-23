Abused In Lok Sabha, Suspended From BSP, Danish Ali In Congress Poll List

Danish Ali joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Danish Ali has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha - the constituency he currently represents - by the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just days after he joined the party. The Congress party announced its fourth candidates' list this evening including nine names from Uttar Pradesh. The state with the largest number of seats (80) found its mention for the first time in the Congress list today, suspense, however, remains on two important seats - Amethi and Raebareli.

Mr Ali was suspended from the BSP by Mayawati in December last year for "anti-party activity" after he spoke out in support of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra. He was seen holding a one-man protest outside Parliament to demand justice for Ms Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha.

He recently met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in the national capital and sought her 'blessings'.

"Today was a time to take a decision. On one hand, there are the divisive forces in the country and on the other there are people who are struggling to give justice to the poor, deprived, and downtrodden. The choice is very clear," Mr Ali said after joining the Congress on Wednesday.

Danish Ali hit the headlines last year after he became a target of an unsavoury exchange on the floor of the house when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri issued objectionable comments against him. A massive political row erupted that led to a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri. The BJP leader later expressed regret for his remarks in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee.

Rahul Gandhi had met Mr Ali soon after the Parliament incident in September last year. Mr Ali's recent appearance at Mr Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra had sparked buzz that he would be fielded by the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

The elections for 543 seats in Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 and run through June 1, staggered over seven phases. The results will be announced on June 4.