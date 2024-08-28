Natasha Danish Ali: The Pakistani Woman Accused Of Mowing Down 2 With Car

A video of a Pakistani woman smiling and appearing unremorseful after allegedly killing two people with her car has sparked outrage on social media. Natasha Danish Ali, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on Karsaz Road on August 19 when she attempted to turn. Seconds later, she rammed multiple vehicles, including motorcycles and a parked car, resulting in the deaths of a father and daughter on the spot. At least four others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Despite being involved in a car crash that killed two people, Natasha Danish Ali was caught on camera smiling and showing no signs of remorse.
In one clip, she boasts about her family's influence, saying "Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (You don't know who my father is)."
Who Is Natasha Danish Ali?
According to reports, she is currently behind bars on a 14-day judicial remand.