On Camera, Pakistani Woman's Shocking Behaviour After Deadly Accident

A video of a Pakistani woman smiling and appearing unremorseful after being involved in a car accident, killing two people, has sparked outrage on social media. On August 19, Natasha Danish, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on Karsaz Road when she attempted to turn.

The next moment, she rammed multiple vehicles, including motorcycles and a parked car, resulting in the deaths of a father and daughter on the spot. At least four others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. One of the victims is now on a ventilator, his family said, as per MM News.

However, Natasha's behaviour after the accident, captured on videos that have since gone viral on social media, was even more shocking. Footage shared on X shows Natasha, surrounded by an angry mob, smiling and boasting about her family's influence. "Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (you don't know who my father is)," she's heard saying.

Natasha Iqbal's crushing poor father his daughter in the drunkenness of wealth,this smile is spitting on the face of Pakistan's law,courts,justice system and government.This is slander in the name of the elite above the law.There are prisons punishments,detentions, fines for poor pic.twitter.com/iBNl3ZqgcE — Zain Tareen (@Zaintareen_) August 24, 2024

"Zero regrets," a user commented on X.

Zero regrets. — Shahzebkhan666 Khan (@shahzebkhan666) August 23, 2024

Another user wrote, "Throw her behind bars and treat her like any other prisoner."

Throw her behind bars and treat her like any other prisoner — U I (@UI8838063189376) August 23, 2024

Someone stated, "Driving and killing poor and innocent father and daughter under the influence of drugs, the evil smile on her face says, hey common and poor Pakistani 'You Know Who I Am'."

Driving and killing poor and innocent father and daughter under the influence of drugs, the evil smile on her face says, hey common and poor Pakistani

“ You Know Who I Am” — Khan (@mutual323) August 23, 2024

"It's shameful how #Natasha flaunts her wealth & arrogance while mocking #Pakistan's laws & justice system. This is the elite's disregard for accountability, where the poor face prisons, punishments, detentions, and fines," a comment read.

It's shameful how #Natasha flaunts her wealth & arrogance while mocking #Pakistan's laws & justice system. This is the elite's disregard for accountability, where the poor face prisons, punishments, detentions, and fines. @YousufNazar@AsadAToorpic.twitter.com/L53WkjFUEr — Zohar Amin (@ZoharAmin2) August 25, 2024

Another demanded she be "tried as an alleged criminal." "Otherwise the farcical nature of this system simply multiplies."

She should be tried as an alleged criminal. Otherwise the farcical nature of this system simply multiplies — alison@wonderlab (@numbpolitics) August 21, 2024

Natasha Danish avoided court appearance after the fatal car accident, citing mental health concerns. Her advocate Amir Mansub claimed Natasha's mental health was "not stable", and that she was receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital. However, hospital records contradicted this claim, showing Natasha was discharged as fit after medical evaluations. Doctors found no need for immediate psychiatric intervention, as per MM News.