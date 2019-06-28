CRPF Official Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Cheating Man Of Rs 90 Lakh

An amount of Rs 26.90 lakh was recovered from the accused, police said. (Representational)

A CRPF official was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 90 lakh on the pretext of giving him cryptocurrency, police said.

The accused was identified as 30-year-old Amit Rajpoot, they added.

Amit Rajpoot, a boxing trainer in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was arrested from Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area, a senior police officer said.

An amount of Rs 26.90 lakh was recovered from the accused, he added.

According to the police, Karan Singh, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, registered a complaint on Sunday stating that he worked as a cash delivery boy at his cousin Baramjeet Singh's office.

On Sunday, he had gone near the Akshardham metro station to deliver a bag containing Rs 90 lakh to one Sachin Sharma, the police said.

According to the complainant, after giving the money to Sachin Sharma, he had to call Baramjeet Singh, who was supposed to receive cryptocurrency in exchange, they added.

Sachin Sharma, along with Amit Rajpoot, reached the Akshardham metro station at around 2.30 pm, asked Karan Singh to get in the car and drove towards Noida. On the way, Sachin Sharma, who was carrying a gun, asked Karan Singh to get out of the vehicle, the police said.

Karan Singh called Baramjeet Singh, who informed him that he had not received any online currency, following which a case was registered, the police said.

Efforts were on to arrest the other accused and recover the remaining amount, they added.

