"Criminals No Longer Fear Law And Order": Arvind Kejriwal On Rising Crimes In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday targeted the BJP-led Union government for" deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order.

"Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Posting a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AAP on its official X account wrote, "Seeing Delhi bleeding, Mogambo is happy."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gave suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in the national capital in the Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi."

"The fire of the bomb blast in Prashant Vihar had not even cooled down when a school in Rohini received a threatening mail. Meanwhile, the brutal murder of an innocent child in Shalimar Bagh. Bomb threats were received in 44 schools in the capital, which has also adversely affected the reputation of Delhi. Earlier, a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Shahdara, which is an indication of the increasing morale of the criminals," he stated.

He further mentioned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, "The alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra on 30-11-24 not only increased political tension but also exposed the shortcomings of public security Such incidents are happening in the country's capital when the winter session of Parliament is in underway, which raises serious questions on the security arrangements in Delhi," he stated.

Sanjay Singh has requested to discuss this serious issue under Rule 267.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested two individuals after a man was shot and injured in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi on Wednesday night. According to Delhi Police, "A man was shot last night in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi and is currently hospitalised. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident." Police said that the man was shot due to a long-standing family feud spanning 10 to 15 years. Further details on the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)