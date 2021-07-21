Delhi Reports 62 Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.

Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.

As many as 14,10,066 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 566, a marginal decline from 569 cases a day ago, while the number of containment zones has declined to 403 from 406 the previous day.

A total of 65,811 tests were conducted a day ago, of which 42,187 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The national capital had reported five Covid fatalities and 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to Tuesday''''s bulletin.

Delhi recorded 36 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent along with three fatalities, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

No death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to Sunday''s bulletin.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of patients in home isolation has declined to 171 from 183, a day ago.

Out of 12,586 beds in hospitals, only 322 are occupied.

The national capital had recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.07 per cent now.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

As many as 71,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 29,857, who were inoculated with the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

As many as 94,39,797 beneficiaries have received at least one dose of the vaccine till now in the national capital, including 22,55,551 who have been fully vaccinated with both the doses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)