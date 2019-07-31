Couple Filmed At Metro Station In Delhi, Video Uploaded On Porn Site

The police have begun an investigation into the case. (Representational)

A video of a couple at a Delhi Metro station has been uploaded on a porn site, following which officials have ordered a probe. The police have also registered a case in this regard.

"The DMRC has filed a complaint regarding this incident. We have passed all available information, details and footage of the incident to the police and are providing all possible assistance in the matter," a senior metro official said.

"We would request the travelling public not to indulge in such activities on the metro system," he added.

According to police, they have received the complaint and have got the footage of the incident.

