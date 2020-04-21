Huge Traffic Jam As Ghaziabad-Delhi Border Shuts Over Coronavirus

The Delhi-Ghaziabad border was sealed to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus

A huge traffic jam snaked across the main highway between Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for several hours this morning after the border between the two states was sealed.



The direction to block any movement across the border was issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey yesterday after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. The order was issued under the National Disaster Act 2005.

Emergency-use vehicles and those providing essential surfaces were being allowed to proceed. A man on a scooter told NDTV that he wanted to return home after a visit to a hospital in Delhi with his wife but was not being allowed to proceed by the police.



The traffic stacked up as no movement was allowed on either side of the border. Only vehicles involved in essential services are being allowed to pass.



As of yesterday, the Centre has allowed states to relax restrictions in areas that are not reporting a high incidence of coronavirus cases. But Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that this is not possible for the capital, which is reporting the second-highest number of cases in the country.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said 78 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 2,081,.

The country recorded the biggest jump in the number of deaths today, with 47 patients dying in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,601, which includes 590 deaths,

Data from the Union Health Ministry showed 1,336 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.