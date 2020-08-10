Delhi Reports 707 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Death Count Rises To 4,131

Delhi Coronavirus Updates: The active cases tally on Monday fell to 10,346, from 10,729 the previous day.

Delhi recorded 707 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.46 lakh, while the death count from the disease mounted to 4,131, authorities said.

The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 12,323.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

From August 2 to 4, daily cases gradually dropped, showing a three-figure count: August 2 (961), August 3 (805) and August 4 (674).

However, from August 5 to 9, the daily cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000, falling again to a three-figure count on August 10.

On Sunday, the daily cases count was 1,300 and 13 deaths were reported.

The active cases tally on Monday fell to 10,346, from 10,729 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947, till date.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,111 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said, the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,131 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,46,134.