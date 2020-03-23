30 Coronavirus Cases In National Capital: Delhi Health Department

Out of the total 30 cases, five were discharged, one died earlier and one migrated out of the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday increased to 30, even as the Delhi Health Department issued an order saying people violating the prescribed norms shall face punishment.

The Delhi government on Sunday also imposed a lockdown in the entire city from March 23 to midnight of March 31.

These 30 cases include six people from outside the city -- two from Kolkata and one each from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 30, the department said in a statement.

By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 27.

Eleven coronavirus-positive patients are admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, six at LNJP Hospital and five at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and one at GTB Hospital, the department said.

During the lockdown, no public transport services shall be permitted, and DTC buses shall operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services.

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops , offices, godowns, weekly bazaar, etc. shall close their operations during this period, the order said.

Meanwhile, the health department, in an order issued on Sunday said, 35,000 foreign-returned persons have been staying in Delhi since March 1.

"All district magistrates of Delhi have been directed to undertake a through verification exercise through their surveillance teams and ensure that all these persons remain in home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.

Everyone who came in contact with these persons shall also remain under home quarantine and all the cases found positive with COVID-19 infection shall mandatorily remained in the isolation facility of hospital till being discharged by a treating doctor, the order said.

Any person found violating this shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both under the sections of the IPC as per the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

A total of 2,08,265 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 21 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

A total of 6,626 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Saturday, according to the statement released by the Delhi Health Department.

It added that 10,475 passengers are under home quarantine as on March 21.

A total of 959 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities till March 22.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had chaired a meeting on Friday with medical superintendents of 50 private hospitals in order to review their preparedness for COVID-19, the department said.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to seven, while the total number of cases soared to 360 as fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.