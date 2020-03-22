To Fight Covid-19, No Trains, Metros, Interstate Buses Till March 31: 10 Points

At a meeting this morning, the railway board decided to stop the passenger train services till March 31.

Metro services in various cities as well as the interstate buses would follow suit. The suburban trains will run till tonight.

The railways said the passenger trains that are already on way will be allowed to reach their destination and adequate arrangements will be made for passengers.

"To ensure supply of essential items in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains would continue,' a communique from the railways said.

International flights have already been banned for a week and many airlines have talked about reducing flights.

The government move came following a review meeting of the situation involving top officials of the Centre and the state.

A communique released after the meeting read, "It was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.

So far, 12 passengers who travelled in trains on March 13 and 16 have been found to be COVID-positive. On Saturday, a couple was pulled off a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train after co-passengers noticed a home quarantine seal on the man's hand.

Gujarat has announced a lockdown for four cities, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, until Wednesday. Only shops selling essentials like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open.