Delhi Couple's 'Balcony Concert' Helps Neighbours Beat Lockdown Blues

A Delhi-based musician couple has come up with "balcony concerts" to keep neighbours entertained during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which has left limited options for entertainment.

Musicians Hitesh and his wife Payal Madan, from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, first experimented with a performance from their balcony on the day of "Janta Curfew" on March 22.

"It's a tough time for the whole world... We experimented this for the first time on Janta Curfew. We came into the balcony and perform this concert... we received positive and encouraging response from our neighbours so we performed again," Mr Madan said.

"I will give a message to all people that please stay home, stay safe. I am missing to perform for a big audience but to motivate myself, I m doing this balcony concert. Today we did our third balcony concert," added Mr Madan.

Residents heaped praises on the couple for keeping them entertained.

"It is refreshing for people living in the area. People are getting bored at the home during lockdown so this is a very good initiative for the entertainment of people," a resident, Vijay said.

Preeti Madan, a relative of the performers, said that this time is depressing as people are not going anywhere but staying at home all the time and this initiative brings positivity.

"This concert brings positivity in this tough time," she said.

The entire country remains in lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days from March 25 and was later extended till May 3. In a fresh directive from the Home Ministry, the lockdown has been further extended by two weeks, with certain relaxations.