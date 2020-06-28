2,889 New Cases Take Delhi's COVID Tally To Over 83,000, More Than 2,600 Dead

Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death count from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,558 on Saturday.

The bulletin said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,623, and the total number of cases mounted to 83,077.