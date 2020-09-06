Delhi Records Over 3,200 New COVID-19 Cases In A Day, Tally Crosses 1.91 Lakh

The number of containment zones stands at 1,076. (Representational)

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the deaths mounted to 4567, the authorities said.

Twenty-nine fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 26,829 rapid antigen tests and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of containment zones stands at 1,076.

The total number of cases stands at 1,91,499, of which 1,65,973 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. The number of active cases stands at 20,909.