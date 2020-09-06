Delhi Records Over 3,200 New COVID-19 Cases In A Day, Tally Crosses 1.91 Lakh

The number of containment zones stands at 1,076. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the deaths mounted to 4567, the authorities said.

Twenty-nine fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of containment zones stands at 1,076.

The total number of cases stands at 1,91,499, of which 1,65,973 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. The number of active cases stands at 20,909.

