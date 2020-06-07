Delhi Government Lifts Corona Fee On Liquor From June 10, But Raises VAT

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

Delhi Government Lifts Corona Fee On Liquor From June 10, But Raises VAT

The ''Special Corona Fee'' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle.

New Delhi:

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw ''70 per cent Special Corona Fee'' on their sale in the national capital, an official said.

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ''Special Corona Fee'' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Liquor in DelhiSpecial Corona FeeCoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter