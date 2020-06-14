24-Year-Old Man, Mother In Delhi Provide Free Masks For Poor

The man said aim of this initiative is to ensure that the poor and underprivileged have access to masks.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Delhi, a 24-year-old resident of the city's Chittaranjan Park area and his mother are providing free face masks, which have now become a necessity, to the poor and needy.

Under the initiative ''Pick One, Stay Safe'', Sourav Das, a cinematographer by profession, has so far handed out over 2,000 masks, all stitched by his mother Laxmi, a homemaker.

"These are reusable cotton masks. Every day, around 25-40 masks are made and put into boxes at five locations in Chittaranjan Park," said Mr Das.

The aim of this initiative is to ensure that the poor and underprivileged have access to masks, he said.

The boxes in which these masks are put have been designed by Mr Das to ensure contactless access. Four of the five boxes have been placed in markets.

Mr Das has also distributed masks among construction workers and people whose shanties were destroyed in a major fire which broke out in Tughlakabad area earlier this month.

Laxmi sews the masks during her free time. Mr Das' uncle has been providing cotton cloth for making the masks.

The initiative has been welcomed by all.

Naveen Chandrasheel, who runs a salon in CR Park and has a mask vending box near his shop, said, "Since masks are a must these days, I ask customers who forget their masks to take one from the box."

Shankar Mondal, who runs a departmental store in the area, tells his customers the same thing.

He said whenever a customer comes to his shop without wearing a mask, he advises him to take one from the box.

