Case Filed Against Ex-Bihar MP Pappu Yadav For Defying Lockdown

Papu Yadav went to meet migrant workers from Bihar in Okhla Mandi area in Delhi when they were protesting that they should be sent to their home state, police said.

Delhi Police have registered a case against Papu Yadav.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against former MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the lockdown orders, officials said on Monday.

Mr Yadav went to meet migrant workers from Bihar in Okhla Mandi area in Delhi when they were protesting that they should be sent to their home state, they said.

"Yadav came to the place and assured the migrants that he will request the government and make some arrangement for them at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 188, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act against Yadav at Amar Colony police station for violating the lockdown orders, he said.

Mr Yadav is a former MP from Madhepura, Bihar. 

