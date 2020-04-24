Coronavirus: 40 Healthcare Staff At Delhi's AIIMS Gastro Department In Self-Quarantine

According to the doctor, a nurse had fever on Saturday and approached the doctors on phone

Around 40 healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses working at the gastroenterology department in AIIMS, have been advised self-quarantine after a 30-year-old male nurse working with them tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said today.

Contact tracing was immediately initiated and samples of these 40 healthcare workers along with some patients from the ward where the nurse was posted were sent for testing.

"Test results of around 22 people have come out which includes the results of four ICU patients. They are negative. Results of the rest are awaited," a doctor said.

According to the doctor, the nurse had fever on Saturday and had approached the doctors on phone in the clinic for AIIMS' employees the same evening.

He was advised to come for testing on Monday.

"As he was having post duty off on Monday, he went for testing on Wednesday and his results came out to be positive on Wednesday night. Everybody came to know about this on Thursday," the doctor said.

The male nurse, a resident of Chhattarpur in Delhi, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

On Thursday, the kitchen of the mess of the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) Hospital was closed till further orders after a dietician associated with the mess tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.