Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes During Party In Delhi, 5 Injured

Five members of a family were injured when a fire broke out in their house in Dwarka South in Delhi following a cooking gas cylinder explosion, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the family was hosting a party on the ground floor of their four-storey house in Palam Vihar locality.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were doused after two hours, according to fire officials.

Ram Bharose, 72, Satya Narayan, 62, Radhe Shyam, 48, and his wife Chandra, 47, and Anil, 43, were injured in the incident and hospitalised, police said.

Satya Narayan and Radhe Shyam are undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Ram Bharose, Anil and Chandra sustained critical burn injuries and were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

It is suspected that gas leakage from the cylinder led to the explosion. The exact cause will be known once the investigation concludes, they added.

A police official said the impact of the blast caused a water tank on the terrace of the house to develop cracks.

A case has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station in connection with the incident, police said.

