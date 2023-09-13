Construction Worker Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi: Cops

Surender Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer added. (Representational)

A 55-year-old mason died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building in east Delhi's Old Kondali area while working, police said on Wednesday.

Officers at Ghazipur police station received information from LBS Hospital regarding an injured person on Tuesday. The police rushed to the spot to find Surender Singh, a resident of Ghazipur village, admitted with injuries, a senior officer said.

Inquiries revealed that Surender Singh was a mason and employed at the construction site in Old Kondali. He allegedly fell from the third floor while working. He was admitted in the hospital by landlord Inderpal Singh, he said.

Surender Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer added.

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.

