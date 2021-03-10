Constable Shot At While Chasing Bike Without Number Plate: Delhi Police

The incident took place around 9 am, the police said. (Representational)

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered a bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 am, they said.

According to police, Constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station, who was coming from BRT towards the police station, spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it.

"Meanwhile, he also called Constable Manish, who was on a motorcycle patrolling the highway, to cordon the area. The suspects opened fire at Naveen, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg, using a countrymade firearm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

As they were trying to escape, Constable Manish entered the service road and intercepted them with his motorcycle. They both fell down and were overpowered, the senior police officer said.

The accused were identified as Dharmender, 29, and Navdeep, 20, of Badarpur. Dharmendra is involved in two cases of theft and under the Arms Act. Navdeep is also involved in a criminal case, the senior police officer said.

Constable Naveen was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is stated to be out of danger, the senior police officer said.

Officials said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava is likely to visit him in the evening.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they came to Defence Colony area with the intention to commit robbery, the police added.