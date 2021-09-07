Consider Representation Over Defects In Metro Project: Court To Delhi Government

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to consider as representation a plea alleging defects in the project of double decker viaduct DMRC pink line in north east Delhi on the ground that it will lead to cutting of thousands of trees and inconvenience to people.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the concerned authorities to decide the representation as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy keeping in view the nature and importance of the project.

“It appears that the project has already been approved by the concerned respondents. Keeping in view the nature and importance of the project, we direct the respondent no. 2 (Delhi government) and such other responsible respondents to decide the representation in accordance with rule, law and government policy as expeditiously as possible,” the bench said and disposed of the petition.

The petition, filed by advocate SD Windlesh and Jain Arogya Naturocare Welfare Society, alleged that there are serious and basic inherent defects in the project of double decker viaduct DMRC pink line on road no. 59 and if it is allowed to be executed, the project will create havoc and lead to cutting of thousands of 50-70 years old trees.

As per the plan, the double decker viaduct will have Metro tracks on the upper deck and a flyover for vehicular traffic beneath, on a 1.4 km-stretch between the Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura stations.

The petitioner alleged that implementation of such a badly designed and technologically poor project shall not only ruin thousands of crores of public money but will also be inconvenient to public and create traffic problems for ever if the project is not modified or reviewed.

"The proposed plan of the extended pink line on road no. 59 is the most defective piece of modern technology/architect/design which will prove nuisance to more than 20 lakhs population of this area most of which belongs to poor strata and poor, people are cycling to their place of work and will have to climb up and down not once but six times in order to cross 7 kms of road no.59,” it said.

