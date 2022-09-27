'Completely Disagree': AAP On Court Order On Posts Against Lieutenant Governor

AAP said it will study the court order thoroughly in consultation with the lawyers

AAP on Tuesday said that it "completely disagrees" with the Delhi High Court's interim order that directed the party and its leaders to take down alleged libellous posts, videos and tweets posted against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and also restrained them from making any further allegations against him.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said it will study the court order thoroughly in consultation with the lawyers and decide its next course of action in the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) reaction came after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained it and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Saxena, and directed them to take down the alleged libellous posts, videos and tweets against him on social media.

Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff and a takedown order." The detailed order is awaited.

"We completely and politely disagree with the order (of the court). We will study it thoroughly, discuss it with lawyers and let you know our next course of action," senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told reporters when asked for his party's reaction.

Mr Pathak is an MLA from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi and a member of the AAP's political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

Mr Saxena had sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media against him and his family.

The AAP leaders had alleged irregularities related to demonetised currency when Mr Saxena was the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Denying the charge, Mr Saxena sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the AAP and its five leaders.