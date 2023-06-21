Cocaine Worth Rs 38 Crore In Whiskey Bottles Seized At Delhi Airport

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Kenya.

A Kenyan woman has been arrested for smuggling in Rs 38 crore worth cocaine, concealed inside whiskey bottles being carried by her, at the international airport in Delhi, a customs official said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Kenya via Addis Ababa on Monday.

The official said 2.5 kg cocaine concealed in three whiskey bottles were recovered from a bag, belonging to a duty-free shop, carried by her.

The bag was handed over to the passenger in Nairobi and she was to hand it over to a person in Delhi, he said.

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine worth Rs 38.05 crore was seized, the official said, adding that the accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday that has sent her to judicial custody.

The customs officers had on June 15 arrested another Kenyan woman for smuggling cocaine, worth Rs 13 crore, dissolved in two whiskey bottles carried by her at the airport.

Meanwhile, the officers have registered two separate cases of smuggling of Rs 2.42 crore worth gold against two ground staff of private agencies working at the airport.

"The personal search of two persons resulted in recovery of gold weighing 4.63 kg having tariff value of Rs 2.42 crore approx," a statement issued by the customs on Tuesday said, adding that the "ground staff" were arrested.

