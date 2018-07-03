Cloudy Morning In Delhi, Chances of Rain Says Weather Department

It was a cloudy Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius

It was a cloudy Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the Met Office said.

"It will be a generally cloudy day with chances of light rains," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent.

Monday's maximum temperature settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.