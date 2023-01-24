Delhi's Minimum Temperature At 12.3 Degrees Celsius, Rain Likely

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. (File photo)

Clouds shrouded the skies over Delhi on Tuesday morning with the India Meteorological Department predicting light rain during the day.

The national capital is also likely to witness cloudy skies and light rain on Republic Day, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, around five notches above normal and the highest this month so far, owing to the cloudy weather.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday -- the highest in the month in four years -- according to India Meteorological Department data.

Clouds trap heat that gets through during the day, keeping night-time temperatures above normal.

However, cloudy weather reduces daytime temperatures by preventing exposure to the sun.

Light rainfall is predicted over Delhi during the day and the subsequent two days under the influence of an intense western disturbance affecting northwest India.