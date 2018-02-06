CISF Jawan Saves Man Attempting Suicide At Delhi Metro Station

The incident took place at the Rohini West station at about 3 pm when a man was witnessed by on-duty security personnel trying to leap from the elevated station towards the road below.

Delhi | | Updated: February 06, 2018 00:05 IST
CISF Jawan Saves Man Attempting Suicide At Delhi Metro Station

The man was upset as he had a tiff with his wife and hence thought of commiting suicide

New Delhi, India:  A 32-year-old man, who was allegedly attempting suicide, was Monday saved by an alert CISF jawan at a Delhi Metro station here, an official said.

The incident took place at the Rohini West station at about 3 pm when a man was witnessed by on-duty security personnel trying to leap from the elevated station towards the road below, he said.

"Constable P C Das immediately rushed and stopped the man from jumping. The man later told the security personnel that he was upset as he had a tiff with his wife and hence thought of attempting suicide," a CISF spokesperson said.

The police has been informed about the incident, he said.

