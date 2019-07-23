CISF Arrests Foreigner For Showing ''Edited Itinerary'' At Delhi Airport

The woman has been handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action. (Representational)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday arrested a female foreign national in Delhi after she entered the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by showing an edited itinerary.

She was intercepted by the CISF duty personnel of IGI airport after she was found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of IGI airport Terminal-3, said an official release.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that she had gained access into the terminal building after showing an edited itinerary.

She has been handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.

An FIR has been registered. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

