"Children Deserve Compassion...": Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta On School Hiring Bouncers

The Delhi government will bring an ordinance to implement the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

"Children Deserve Compassion...": Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta On School Hiring Bouncers
Delhi High Court called out Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for using "bouncers".
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned school hiring bouncers to intimidate parents and students, emphasizing children deserve compassion, not coercion.
New Delhi:

Amid "alarming" reports of schools employing bouncers to intimidate parents and students, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that children deserve compassion and not coercion.

"There have been alarming reports of schools employing bouncers to intimidate parents and students. Education is a right, not a business."

"Our children deserve compassion, not coercion. Schools must remain spaces of learning, values and nation-building," she said.

The Delhi government has already announced that it will bring an ordinance to implement the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, to control arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.

The chief minister's post on X came a day after the Delhi High Court called out Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for using "bouncers" to block the entry of students in its premises over a fee dispute.

Noting such a practice had no place in an institution of learning, Justice Sachin Datta said public shaming and intimidation of a student due to financial default not only constitute mental harassment but also undermine the psychological well-being and self-worth of a child. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi, Rekha Gupta, DPS Dwarka
