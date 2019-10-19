Case Filed After Man Was Robbed At Delhi's Rohini

On Tuesday, the man was allegedly robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh cash by two men, the police said.

A robbery case was updated to include an additional charge after a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at a warehouse in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

Complainant Kapil Setia (26) owns a packaged food unit in Sheesh Mahal Enclave of Prem Nagar.

On Tuesday, he was allegedly robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh cash by two men, the police said.

"I had kept Rs 1.5 lakh in a black bag and was about to leave the warehouse for home. Two men wearing helmets entered the warehouse. They took their helmets off, threatened me with a pistol and fled with the bag. I ran after them. They fired a bullet, but I kept chasing them. They got on their bikes, fired another bullet at me and fled," Mr Setia said.

A case of robbery was registered at the Prem Nagar police station on Tuesday.

However, the FIR mentioned that Mr Setia was robbed and when he ran after the accused, they fled.

"I saw that the officers did not add the part about the firing to the complaint," Mr Setia said.

The police said after a preliminary probe, they updated the FIR.

"We were not sure that the victim was attacked by the same accused. We have registered a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause grievous hurt or death) of the IPC and identified the accused. Teams have been formed to nab them," a senior police officer said.

